InterLochen Lights ready to click on for the 2019 Christmas season

A North Texas holiday tradition begins Friday night for the 2019 Christmas season.

The holiday lights in Arlington's InterLochen neighborhood will click on at 7 p.m. on Dec. 13.

The attraction has been a local favorite for decades.

More than 200 homeowners spread inflatables and thousands of lights across their lawns and homes.

The neighborhood is accessed through Westwood Drive or Randol Mill Road.

People can visit for free between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. each night until Christmas.

Interlochen Neighborhood Entrance and Exit:

Enter the Interlochen neighborhood from Westwood Drive at Randol Mill Road.

From Westbound I-30, take the Fielder Road exit and go south to Randol Mill Road. Turn right on Randol Mill Road and follow it to Westwood Drive.

From Eastbound I-30, take the Eastchase Parkway exit, turn east on Meadowbrook Boulevard to Randol Mill Road, then right on Randol Mill Road to Westwood Drive.

All other streets to the Interlochen neighborhood are closed. Left turns are prohibited from northbound Bowen at Westwood and northbound Oakwood at Randol Mill. All traffic will be forced to turn southbound on Crowley Road. Tour buses will not be allowed on Porto Bello Court.