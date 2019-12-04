Interim Chief Ed Kraus named Fort Worth police chief

article

The Fort Worth Police Department says Interim Chief Ed Kraus has been named the new permanent police chief.

The department announced Wednesday that the Fort Worth city manager offered Kraus the job and that he accepted.

Kraus has been interim chief since May and has been with the department for 26 years. He was previously an executive assistant and was the liaison between the department and the race and culture task force.

Kraus has been dealing with controversy, including the deadly shooting of Fort Worth resident Atatiana Jefferson in her own home in October by an officer who resigned before Kraus had a chance to fire him.

Fired Fort Worth Chief Joel Fitzgerald had been trying to get his job back. Last month, he lost a legal fight to prevent the city from filling the position. A judge declined to extend a temporary restraining order Fitzgerald had gotten that prevented the city from doing that.

The city manager had said Fitzgerald was let go after three and a half years because of issues with his leadership and judgment.

City leaders will make an official announcement on Thursday.