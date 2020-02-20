Institute offers free technology training for low-income residents

article

Lives are changing thanks to a free technology program in North Texas.

The non-profit Texas Premiere Technology Institute is attempting to fix a shortage of people in technology.

On Thursday, the institute received a grant to train 200 additional low-income residents.

After just eight to 12 weeks of training, the institute helps place students on the right career path.

“Our program is really strategically looking at the occupation. We take these programs to look at what the qualifications are, what type of skill set is needed and we cater these training programs to increase a student’s employment marketability,” said TPTI founder Therelee Washington.

To qualify for training in Arlington or Dallas, applicants should have a high school diploma or GED and make less than $37,000 per year.

Those interested should contact TPTI at tpti.us/contact-us or by calling 469-359-6053.