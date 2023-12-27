Instagram influencer murdered by estranged husband after judge grants restraining order against him

article

A Hawaii woman was shot and killed in front of her daughter by her estranged husband before he killed himself, according to media reports.

Theresa Cachuela , a mother of three, was murdered at a shopping center in Honolulu on Dec. 22. Days earlier, a judge granted her a restraining order against Jason Cachuela.

Citing police, People reported that the 33-year-old business owner and Instagram influencer known as "Bunny Bontiti" to her social media followers was with her daughter when authorities said Jason walked up to them and shot the woman.

According to KITV in Hawaii, the woman’s daughter witnessed the shooting and told police that her father pulled the trigger. The news outlet reported that the girl is 8 years old.

The New York Post reported that the 44-year-old man shot himself shortly after leaving the crime scene in a gray car. Citing KITV, the New York Post noted that Jason and Theresa were married for 10 years.

Court records obtained by People show that Theresa filed a temporary restraining order granted against Jason several weeks before the shooting. Per the documents, Jason and Theresa agreed to a one-year protection order, which required Jason to surrender his guns.

According to People, Theresa had 20,000 Instagram followers and routinely shared posts about her religious beliefs.

Theresa’s family created a GoFundMe page to raise money to cover her funeral expenses. So far, the page has raised more than $40,000.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



