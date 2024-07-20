Ingrid Andress' music sees spike in streams after drunk National Anthem performance

Singer Ingrid Andress is seeing a spike in streams after her disastrous performance at the Home Run Derby in Arlington.

Andress' rendition of the national anthem was widely panned.

The 32-year-old country singer later admitted she was drunk during the performance and that she was planning to check herself into rehab.

The situation has led to more people discovering her music.

ARLINGTON, TX - JULY 15: Ingrid Andress sings the national anthem prior to the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field on Monday, July 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

SoundCloud officials tell TMZ Sports Andress received "over double" the typical amount of plays on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The 2019 song "More Hearts Than Mine" saw the biggest increase.

Overall, streams of her songs have gone up 50 percent.

Social media reacts to Andress' national anthem performance

On Monday night, Andress, a 32-year-old Grammy Award nominee who’s been featured on the Billboard Hot 100, stood between the pitcher’s mound and home plate at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and started to sing the national anthem.

But her performance quickly drew some harsh reviews on social media.

"Wow! @IngridAndress actually did it, she united America," one person wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, with a screenshot of multiple people criticizing her rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner."

"My ears are bleeding. One of the worst national anthem renditions ever," another X user wrote .

"Ingrid Andress giving Fergie a run for worst national anthem ever performed," a third viewer commented , referring to a past anthem performance by pop star Fergie before the NBA All-Star Game in 2018, which also received negative reviews.

"Ingrid Andress" quickly became the most searched term in Google’s Daily Search Trends .

Meanwhile, Teoscar Hernández of the Los Angeles Dodgers won the Home Run Derby when he beat Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals 14-13 in the final round on Monday night.

The 31-year-old Hernández hit 49 homers over three rounds that totaled 3.98 miles and became the first Dodgers player to win the derby among 11 who have tried, according to the Associated Press.

Who is Ingrid Andress?

Andress is a country music artist and prolific songwriter, co-writing tracks like LANY’s "I Didn’t Lie," Charli XCX’s "Boys," and Fletcher’s "I Think I’m Growing," according to Rolling Stone .

Her own breakthrough 2019 single, "More Hearts Than Mine," peaked at 30 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also garnered a 2021 Grammy nomination for Best Country Song, as well as nominations for Best New Artist and Best Country Album for "Lady Like."

Her song "Wishful Drinking" with Sam Hunt in 2023 also earned her a Grammy nomination.

FOX News and Kelly Hayes contributed. This story was reported from Los Angeles.