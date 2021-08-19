Infrastructure consulting firm AECOM moving headquarters to Dallas
DALLAS - Engineering firm AECOM is relocating its global headquarters to Dallas from Los Angeles.
The company has worked on projects including high-speed rail and the proposed hyperloop in Texas.
Some of the company’s leaders will move to the company’s existing offices near Galleria Dallas soon.
The engineering giant still plans to keep thousands of its employees in California.
The company reported a revenue of more than $13 billion last year.