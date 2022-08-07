Infant found dead at Rowlett home, leading to standoff with father

Rowlett police said an 8-month-old boy was found dead at a home Friday night, which lead to a standoff with the child’s father, who was later taken into custody.

This started at 7 p.m., when officers were called out to a welfare check in the 3000 block of Silver Springs Way.

A woman called police and said her husband was taking care of their infant child, and he was acting strange.

Responding officers spoke with the man briefly, but then were unable to contact him again.

Police were able to open the garage, where they found an unresponsive child in a car seat. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It was learned that the man in the home had a handgun, so police set up a perimeter and evacuated nearby houses.

FILE - Police lights are shown in a close up image. (Credit: FOX TV Stations)

READ MORE: Child among 3 dead in crash with suspected drunk wrong-way driver in Seagoville

Officers continued their attempts to contact the man, but he refused.

Gas irritants were used by police to get him to leave the home peacefully and SWAT units used a drone and robot to check on the man, but police said those methods were unsuccessful.

At about 2 a.m., SWAT went into the home and took the man into custody. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries, and then detained. He is facing multiple felony charges.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

Police said three SWAT team members were treated at a hospital as well.

No further details have been released as police continue to investigate.