Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza wins 2026 Davey O’Brien Award in Fort Worth

The Brief Fernando Mendoza received the Davey O’Brien Award in Fort Worth on Monday, honoring him as the nation’s top college quarterback after a historic season. The Indiana star capped an impressive year that included winning the Heisman Trophy and leading the Hoosiers to an undefeated 16-0 national championship. The quarterback is now shifting focus to the NFL, where he is widely projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming April draft.



The past few months have been a whirlwind for Fernando Mendoza.

The Heisman Trophy winner and national champion quarterback attended the Super Bowl last week and on Monday night, he added another honor to his résumé after receiving the Davey O’Brien Award as the nation’s top college quarterback.

Inspiration from TCU legend Davey O’Brien

What we know:

The Davey O’Brien Award has been presented annually in Fort Worth since 1981.

"This one means so much to me," Mendoza said after accepting the award in downtown Fort Worth. "It’s a culmination of quarterback. The quarterback is the ultimate position in all of sports. It requires so many attributes to be successful."

Mendoza said he draws inspiration from Davey O’Brien, the TCU legend and namesake of the award.

"Davey O’Brien himself had the heart of a lion," Mendoza said. "The shortest player ever to win the Heisman. He was gritty, tough and had great leadership and those are all things I try to embody as a quarterback."

Mendoza projected as potential no. 1 pick

Big picture view:

Mendoza led the Indiana Hoosiers on an unexpected run through the College Football Playoff, culminating in a national championship. With his college career complete, he now joins the Davey O’Brien Hall of Honor alongside some of the sport’s most accomplished quarterbacks… and potential future NFL peers.

Considered a likely first overall pick in April’s NFL draft, Mendoza said he understands the expectations that come with joining such an accomplished group.

"There are a lot of great names, and I have to do a lot of work ahead to try and live up to those names," he said. "It just speaks to the history and how rich the tradition is at Davey O’Brien. I can’t be more honored or blessed."

Gary Patterson returns to Fort Worth

Local perspective:

Also honored Monday was former TCU coach Gary Patterson, who received the Davey O’Brien Legends Award. Patterson spent 20 seasons as head coach of the Horned Frogs and is now defensive coordinator at Southern California.

"I’m very thankful to TCU and Fort Worth because I’ve always said they raised me," Patterson said. "People say, ‘Are you still going to live in Fort Worth?’ I kept my house, and I’ll probably die in Fort Worth, to be honest with you. It’s because the people who raised my friends are here. I’ve lived here longer than I haven’t. To be a part of it, that is what Davey O’Brien has done."

Indiana and TCU’s growing connections

What's next:

Adding another layer to the event’s ties between Texas and Indiana, former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover transferred to Indiana for this past season. Patterson said that match-up will create a compelling storyline when the teams meet in November.