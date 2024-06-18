Immersive 'Netflix House' coming to Galleria Dallas

article

Soon you will be able to live out your favorite Netflix shows in real life at Galleria Dallas.

The streaming service is opening what it calls a "Netflix House."

The location will have immersive experiences like competing the in the Glass Bride challenge from Squid Game or let you dance to a Taylor Swift cover on the set of Bridgerton.

Netflix has done pop-up live experiences in the past, but the company says this will be a bit different.

"At Netflix House, you can enjoy regularly updated immersive experiences, indulge in retail therapy, and get a taste — literally — of your favorite Netflix series and films through unique food and drink offerings," says Marian Lee, Netflix’s Chief Marketing Officer in a statement. "We’ve launched more than 50 experiences in 25 cities, and Netflix House represents the next generation of our distinctive offerings. The venues will bring our beloved stories to life in new, ever-changing, and unexpected ways."

The location will also have sculptures and murals of Netflix characters, plus food and merchandise.

Featured article

The first two locations will be in Dallas and King of Prussia in Pennsylvania.

The Netflix House will take over space that used to be department stores and are expected to be more than 100,000 square feet.

Both are expected to open in 2025.