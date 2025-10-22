Iconic Dallas skyscraper lands $103 million TIF for massive mixed-use conversion

article

The Brief The Dallas City Council approved up to $103 million in TIF funding for the redevelopment of the iconic 72-story office tower at 901 Main Street. The $409 million project will convert the existing 1.8 million-square-foot office space into a mixed-use facility. Plans include adding 280 four-star hotel rooms, a new hotel lobby structure, street-level retail, and a new 1,115-space parking garage.



Dallas City Council voted to approve a development agreement to support the redevelopment of the Bank of America Tower.

Inside the $409 million redevelopment

What we know:

A development team comprised of Mike Hoque of Hoque Global and Mike Ablon of PegasusAblon announced last year an intention to purchase and transform the 72-story, 1.8 million square foot green light-trimmed office building property located at 901 Main Street.

City Council’s approval of a development agreement with the development team includes up to $103 million in economic development incentive funding from the Downtown Connection Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District to support the planned $409 million project.

Dallas Stock Photos: Downtown Dallas Skyline at Night, green neon lights outline one building. (Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

New hotel, retail, and parking

Dig deeper:

The redevelopment plan includes reducing office space in the tower from 1.8 million to 1.5 million square feet, adding:

280 new four-star or higher hotel rooms and related hotel amenity space

Constructing a new glass and steel structure adjacent to the tower to serve as the hotel lobby

Constructing a new 1,115-space parking garage on a surface parking lot across Main Street to connect to the hotel lobby via an elevated crosswalk

The addition of new street-level retail and restaurant space.

Transforming an iconic Dallas skyscraper

What they're saying:

"I am ecstatic that we approved this item today to support our business community and a significant economic asset. This investment of funding through the Tax Increment Financing District in the area will expand the Bank of America property from simply a building of offices to a vibrant community-focused facility," said Mayor Pro Tem Jesse Moreno.

"There will be a mix of office space, a high-quality hotel, and retail/restaurant uses at this iconic Dallas skyscraper. The community should be proud of this building, and of the work that this City is putting into helping our business community thrive."