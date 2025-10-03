ICE tracking app removed from Apple App Store

article

The Brief Apple removed the anonymous, crowdsourced ICEBlock app, which tracked U.S. activities. The removal came after a deadly shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas where the alleged gunman reportedly used a tracking app to locate agents. The Department of Justice confirmed it demanded the app's removal, stating it endangered law enforcement.



What we know:

Apple cited "objectionable content" when informing ICEBlock of the removal, according to a post by the app on the social media platform Bluesky. ICEBlock stated it believes the app was removed due to pressure from the Trump administration.

The Department of Justice confirmed it demanded the removal of the app, arguing that it endangers law enforcement agents and helps shield immigrants.

We just received a message from Apple's App Review that #ICEBlock has been removed from the App Store due to "objectionable content". The only thing we can imagine is this is due to pressure from the Trump Admin. We have responded and we'll fight this! #resist — ICEBlock Official (@iceblock.app) October 2, 2025 at 5:27 PM

"We reached out to Apple today demanding they remove the ICEBlock app from their App Store — and Apple did so," Attorney General Pamela Bondi told Fox News Digital in a statement.

ICEBlock indicated it is responding and fighting the app’s removal.

What Is ICEBlock App?

ICEBlock is an anonymous, crowdsourced app that tracks ICE activity across the country. According to its website, the app was created to keep communities informed about ICE’s movements.

The app functions similarly to Waze, using user-submitted data to track enforcement agents. It alerts users of an ICE presence within a five-mile radius and automatically deletes reported sightings after four hours.

ICE Tracking App Controversy After Dallas Shooting

Controversy surrounding the app intensified after the deadly shooting at a Dallas ICE facility. Authorities alleged the suspect, Joshua Jahn, searched his phone for tracking apps, including ICEBlock, before firing on the facility from a rooftop.

Authorities said Jahn’s primary targets were ICE personnel. The attack resulted in the death of two detainees and critically injured one other.

Bondi criticized the app stating, "ICEBlock is designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs, and violence against law enforcement is an intolerable red line that cannot be crossed."

U.S. Leaders React to ICE Tracking App Removal

Apple defended its decision, citing safety concerns raised by law enforcement.

"We created the App Store to be a safe and trusted place to discover apps," Apple told FOX Digital. "Based on information we’ve received from law enforcement about the safety risks associated with ICEBlock, we have removed it and similar apps from the App Store."

The DOJ emphasized its commitment to protecting agents. "This Department of Justice will continue making every effort to protect our brave federal law enforcement officers, who risk their lives every day to keep Americans safe," Bondi added.