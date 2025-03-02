ICE Dallas removes Pakistani national identified as a national security priority

article

The Brief



U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Dallas removed a Pakistani national who was identified as a national security priority. He was sent to his home country on Feb. 25, according to ICE officials.

Syed Rizvi, 56, was designated as removable per the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The backstory:

Rizvi entered the United States legally on Sep. 20, 2017 near the New York port of entry, and he violated the terms of his admission, ICE officials stated in a news release on Saturday.

Rizvi was living in Dallas without authorization, according to ICE officials.

Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Dallas arrested Rizvi on Jan. 31, following a routine traffic stop. He was ordered removed by an immigration judge on Jan. 24.

What they're saying:

"Illegal aliens suspected or known to have ties to organizations that threaten public safety will not find refuge in the U.S." said Enforcement and Removals Operations Dallas Field Office acting Director Josh Johnson. "Our most important priority is to arrest and remove those who pose an imminent danger to the citizens of the U.S."

What you can do:

Members of the public can report crimes and suspicious activity by dialing 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or completing the online tip form .