Immigrant accused of ICE agent bounty TikTok had loaded gun during Dallas arrest: DHS

The Brief DHS says Eduardo Aguilar, accused of offering bounties on ICE agents via TikTok, was armed with a loaded pistol at arrest. The undocumented immigrant now faces a possible felony weapons charge in addition to federal threat charges. Aguilar remains in custody and could face up to five years in federal prison if convicted.



New details from the Department of Homeland Security reveal the undocumented immigrant accused of encouraging the murder of ICE agents may also face a felony weapons charge.

Eduardo Aguilar was found with a loaded pistol when he was arrested in Dallas, DHS said in a Friday release.

Aguilar, 23, who lived in Dallas at the time of his arrest, was found with a loaded 9mm handgun in his car when he was arrested, DHS said.

The department notes that it's a felony for undocumented immigrants to have guns in the U.S.

According to DHS, Aguilar entered the U.S. illegally in 2018 as an unaccompanied minor. On February 8, 2019, an immigration judge issued him a final order of removal. His criminal history in the U.S. includes charges for violating liquor laws.

"Thanks to the quick work of law enforcement, this illegal alien who was offering $10,000 cash bounties for the murder of ICE law enforcement is in custody and facing federal charges. We are thankful this illegal alien who had a firearm in his possession was arrested before he could kill one of our law enforcement officers," said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin in the DHS release. "Our agents are facing ambushes, terrorist attacks, and death threats, all because they dare to enforce the laws passed by Congress. We will not back down from these threats, and every criminal, terrorist, and illegal alien will face American justice."

Aguilar has been charged by federal complaint for transmitting in interstate or foreign commerce a communication containing a threat, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Texas.

"Illegal Alien Arrested for TikTok Post Soliciting Others to Murder ICE Agents" | Credit: U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Texas



A translation of the black and white text states, "I need 10 dudes in Dallas with determination (guts) who aren’t afraid to [two skull emojis]." The emojis are known to represent the word, "die," the release says. The second phrase, in red and white text, states, "10K for each ICE agent."

Aguilar has already appeared in court in Dallas. He's been ordered to remain in federal custody, had faces a maximum of five years in federal prison.