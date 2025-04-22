'I was doing witchcraft to kill my mom' says Fort Worth murder suspect: affidavit

article

The Brief A Fort Worth man has been arrested and is facing a charge of murder for the death of his mother. After the woman's death, Valdez allegedly sent a photo of her body to a group of friends on Snapchat. One of the friends called the police to request a welfare visit to the home of the person who sent the photo.



The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened before 1:30 a.m. on Friday, April 18 in the 9900 block of Farmers Branch Street.

"It was an exorcism"

What we know:

According to police, an anonymous caller called 911 and said they received a photo in a group chat on Snapchat of a woman on the ground covered in something red, possibly blood, the arrest affidavit shows. The anonymous caller gave police the address of the 9900 block of Farmers Branch St. in Fort Worth. They said this was the address of the person who sent the photo.

When officers arrived, a man answered the door with blood on his face, neck, chest, torso, hands and feet. He was also carrying a Bible and told police, "It was an exorcism" as he walked out of the house and sat on a chair on the front porch, according to the arrest affidavit.

The officer asked why he had blood on him, and he told the officer, "I was doing witchcraft to kill my mom." The officer asked if there was anyone else in the house, and he said, "There is a dead body in there, it's my mom," the affidavit shows.

Related article

Officers detained the man. He was then identified as 23-year-old Alexander Taylor Valdez.

Woman and dog found dead

Inside the home, officers found a woman in the master bedroom with blood on her body and trauma to her face and upper body. Officers also found a dead dog in the room with the woman. During the search of the home, investigators found a broken jewelry box with blood and hair wedged into the box.

The woman has been identified as 58-year-old Tersita Sayson.

Sayson was pronounced dead at the scene after MedStar and Fort Worth Fire arrived at the scene. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner report states she died from blunt force injuries to the head.

Police say several of Valdez's friends were at the scene, the affidavit shows. They spoke with the police and said he was in a group chat with Valdez and another friend, and they received a picture message on the chat. He told officers he did not open the message, but the other friend in the group did. That person sent a message to the rest of the group telling them not to open the picture Valdez sent.

The affidavit says the photo shows a dead person and a dead dog. Officers saw blood on the wall, carpet and the body of the person in the photo.

Valdez was taken to the homicide office, but he refused to answer any questions and requested an attorney, the affidavit shows.

Alexander Valdez was booked into the Tarrant County Jail where he is facing a charge of murder. He is being held on a $750,000 bond.

What we don't know:

The arrest affidavit did not mention a motive for the homicide. No other information has been released.