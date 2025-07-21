Northbound I-35W closed near downtown Fort Worth after fatal crash

The Brief All northbound lanes of Interstate 35W near downtown Fort Worth were closed following a motorcycle crash early Monday morning. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash. Authorities are recommending a detour to westbound I-30.



All northbound lanes of I-35W near downtown Fort Worth were closed Monday morning following a motorcycle crash.

What we know:

The closure occurred just before 5 a.m. on I-35W near Interstate 30 in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene after a motorcycle crash.

Authorities recommend detouring to westbound I-30. It is unclear whether other vehicles were involved in the crash.