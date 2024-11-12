Driver jumps from overpass into Trinity River after crash on I-35 in Fort Worth, causing heavy traffic

Heavy traffic was reported on Highway 121 and I-35 in Fort Worth Tuesday morning after a person involved in a crash pulled over and jumped into the Trinity River, police said.

Police responded to a call around 5:15 a.m. about a car pulled over on the eastbound I-35 ramp leading to Highway 121 near Sylvania Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the car abandoned and learned that the driver had left the vehicle and jumped into the nearby river.

According to police, the driver had initially been involved in a crash. After the vehicles involved pulled over, the driver jumped from the overpass bridge into the river.

Officers worked to persuade the individual to exit the water before pulling them to shore. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital, but their condition has not been released at this time.

The northbound I-35 ramp to eastbound Highway 121 are backed up due to the incident, though the left lane remained open.

No additional information was provided.