I-30 reopens on schedule in Downtown Dallas despite social media skepticism

The Brief All lanes of I-30 in downtown Dallas reopened by 5 a.m. Monday, meeting the scheduled deadline despite widespread skepticism on social media. The weekend shutdown was a major step in the $888 million Canyon Corridor Improvement Project, a long-term effort to widen the highway and reduce congestion by 2030. While the main lanes are open, several surface streets, including Cesar Chavez Boulevard and Akard Street, will remain closed or detoured through 2028.



Despite skepticism on social media, Interstate 30 through downtown Dallas has officially reopened on schedule following a major weekend closure.

I-30 reopens in Downtown Dallas

What we know:

All lanes of I-30 were back in service by 5 a.m. Monday. The closure, which began Friday night, is part of the $888 million I-30 Canyon Corridor Improvement Project.

While traffic is flowing again, this is only the beginning. The massive undertaking aims to widen the highway and reduce congestion, but it will require several more closures over the coming years. TxDOT expects the entire project to be completed in 2030.

What we don't know:

While more weekend shutdowns are expected, TxDOT has not yet released the specific dates for the next full closure of I-30.

Highway construction in Dallas expected until 2030

Local perspective:

Several major surface streets will remain impacted or closed entirely through late 2028:

Cesar Chavez Boulevard: All lanes closed and detoured at I-30.

Akard Street: All lanes closed and detoured at I-30 through summer 2028.

Good Latimer Expressway: Restricted to one lane in each direction at I-30.

Cadiz Street: All lanes closed at I-30; the street will be rebuilt on a new alignment later in the project.

Signed detours are in place for all affected routes. Officials urge drivers to plan for extra travel time and remind the public that pedestrian access is strictly prohibited inside work zones for safety, according to TxDOT.