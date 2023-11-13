I-30 closed in both directions after Mesquite semi crash sends at least 3 to hospital

I-30 is shut down in both directions at Gus Thomasson in Mesquite while police investigate and work to clear a semi crash.

Police say a semi hit the center barrier and flipped onto its side at 12:35 p.m.

The cab of the semi ended up blocking all lanes of westbound traffic and the trailer blocked the eastbound lanes.

A number of other vehicles were struck in the crash.

At least three people were taken to the hospital, according to police. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Officers are working with construction crews to attempt to move the barriers and allow traffic to keep moving.

There is no estimate time for the road to reopen.

This is a developing story.