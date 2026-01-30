I-30 to be closed in Dallas again this weekend

The Brief All east and westbound lanes in the Canyon Corridor (between I-35E and I-45) will close over the weekend starting at 10 p.m. on Friday. The work is part of a long-term $880 million overhaul of the downtown corridor aimed at improving highway transitions through 2030. While crews aim to finish before Monday morning's rush hour, the exact reopening time remains uncertain.



Part of Interstate 30 will once again be shut down in Downtown Dallas over the weekend.

1-30 Weekend Closure

What we know:

If you will be driving through Downtown Dallas over the weekend, you might want to make alternative travel plans.

Starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, all east and westbound lanes of I-30 through the Canyon Corridor will be closed. The Canyon sits between Interstate 35E and Interstate 45, along the south end of downtown.

Crews will be demolishing the beams that used to hold up the Akard overpass, which was torn down during a similar weekend closure earlier this month.

What we don't know:

It’s not clear exactly what time the interstate will reopen. The work is expected to be completed before rush hour on Monday, but it could be sooner.

Closures earlier this month resulted in some pretty big backups. However, I-30 reopened several hours ahead of schedule.

For updates on the work, visit www.DriveTexas.org.

Construction on I-30

Big picture view:

The I-30 closures are part of an ongoing improvement project expected to last until 2030.

The goal is to greatly improve the transitions from I-30 to I-45 and from I-35E to all the side streets, although that part of the project is not scheduled for completion until 2028.

The overall price tag for the construction work is $880 million.