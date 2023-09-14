New England faces hurricane, tropical storm watches as Hurricane Lee approaches

New England and the Canadian Maritimes are preparing for impacts from Hurricane Lee as the powerful Category 2 hurricane has triggered multiple watches for millions of residents ahead of the arrival of tropical storm and hurricane conditions within the next 48 hours, according to FOX Weather.

On Wednesday evening, Hurricane, Tropical Storm and Storm Surge watches were issued for the New England coastline, plus New Brunswick and Nova Scotia in Canada .

FOX Weather reported that Boston is included in the Tropical Storm Watch where sustained winds could reach 39-73 mph starting Friday evening and lasting into the first part of the weekend.

RELATED: New England on alert: Hurricane and Tropical Storm watches issued for much of coastline ahead of Lee's arrival

Where Hurricane Lee currently is. (FOX Weather)

Maine Gov. Janet Mills and the Maine Emergency Management Agency were also urging residents to start preparations in advance of Hurricane Lee’s approach at the end of the week.

The NHC says Lee will gradually weaken as it moves into a more volatile environment of increasing wind shear, drier air and cooler waters over the next few days.

However, Lee’s massive size and expected increase in forward speed suggest the weakening process may be slow, and the storm will continue to grow in size as it spins north.

According to FOX Weather, Lee is expected to become extratropical – meaning the storm would no longer need to draw its power from warm waters. So for the millions of people living along the coast of New England from Connecticut to Maine , the potential impacts could be more like a nor’easter during winter rather than a land-falling hurricane.

For coastal areas from Massachusetts to Maine, there is the additional risk of experiencing tropical-storm-force winds of 39 mph or greater. Large waves as high as 10-20 feet will be crashing against the shoreline and will bring the risk of beach erosion and coastal flooding .

As of the latest NHC advisory , Hurricane Lee is located about 300 miles south-southwest of Bermuda and about 900 miles south of Nantucket , Massachusetts. Hurricane Lee is moving to the north at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, making it a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale .

Due to its proximity with Bermuda, a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the island.

Slow weakening is forecast to begin over the next few days, but the NHC says Lee is expected to remain a large and powerful hurricane.

What is the forecast track for Hurricane Lee?

Based on the hurricane's heading, Bermuda is expected to be spared from the worst of the Category 2 hurricane as the center passes hundreds over 100 miles west of the island.

After a close brush with Bermuda, the cyclone is expected to approach the coast of New England or Atlantic Canada by Saturday.

Due to the storm system being hundreds of miles wide, states from the Northeast, to New England and Maritime Canada will be impacted.

Current Tropical Storm Warning in effect as Hurricane Lee nears Bermuda. (FOX Weather)

What watches or warnings are in effect due to Hurricane Lee in the U.S.

The National Hurricane Center in coordination for local National Weather Services offices issued a Hurricane Watch from Stonington, Maine to the U.S.- Canada border and a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for from Watch Hill, Rhode Island to Stonington, Maine.

Moreover, a Storm Surge Watch has been issued for communities around Cape Cod and Nantucket.

More than 7.3 million residents from Rhode Island through Maine are under a Tropical Storm Watch and Downeast Maine is under the Hurricane Watch.

The Hurricane Watch is the first type of its alert to be issued for the parts of the state's coastline in nearly 15 years.

Watches and Warnings. (FOX Weather)

A watch is issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds or hurricane-force winds.



FOX Weather noted that a Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening flooding during the next 48 hours.

What will Lee's impact be in New England?

Lee's forecast wind field as it approached New England. (FOX Weather)

Hurricane Lee is expected to bring strong, possibly damaging wind gusts to the coastal regions of New England along with massive surf and heavy rain.

Lee will begin to pick up forward speed after it makes its turn to the north, and as it does so, the storm’s wind field is expected to grow in size.

The FOX Forecast Center expects Lee’s wind field to extend more than 550 miles across, which would make impacts far-reaching in New England.

Potential wind gusts in eastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod. (FOX Weather)

Winds could be whipping across eastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod as Lee makes its move north off the coast. The strongest wind gusts will likely be felt on Cape Cod in communities such as Provincetown , Eastham , Barnstable and Harwich.

Forecast rain totals from Hurricane Lee. (FOX Weather)

Most of the heavy rain is expected to fall over Atlantic Canada, but depending on Hurricane Lee's track a few inches of rain could fall in New England.

Coastal regions from Massachusetts to Maine will see the highest rain totals, with Massachusetts, New Hampshire and most of Maine seeing about 1-2 inches, with higher amounts along coastal areas of eastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod. Eastern Maine could also see more, with forecast totals between 2-5 inches.

Millions of people in New England should be monitoring Hurricane Lee's progress. (FOX Weather)

According to FOX Weather, people living in New England still have a day to prepare for any potential impacts Lee will have on the region, before the weather starts to deteriorate on Friday.

And while potential impacts could be seen in all parts of New England, residents along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire coasts as well as those who live in Maine should pay attention to Lee’s progress and get a plan of action ready to go.

FOX Weather contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.