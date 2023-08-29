Hurricane Idalia: Texas sends resources to Florida as hurricane approaches

Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday morning and resources from Texas are on their way.

Texas A&M Task Force 1 has been deployed to Florida at the request of FEMA.

The task force has urban search-and-rescue teams with 46 members, 4 boats and 4 canines.

"The State of Texas is sending personnel and resources to Florida as Hurricane Idalia prepares to make landfall in Florida tomorrow," said Governor Greg Abbott in a statement. "Our country is stronger when we come together in times of crisis—and Texas is answering the call to support the people of Florida through this hurricane."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for several counties in the state as the hurricane approaches.

Texas A&M Task Force 1 will serve alongside eight task forces from Florida and 8 other FEMA task forces.