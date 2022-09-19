Hurricane Fiona makes second landfall in Dominican Republic as most of Puerto Rico remains in blackout

After making landfall along the extreme southwestern coast of Puerto Rico on Sunday afternoon, Hurricane Fiona made a second landfall about 12 hours later in the eastern Dominican Republic early Monday morning.

Maximum sustained winds for Fiona's first landfall in Puerto Rico were estimated at about 85 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale . High winds were reported across the island on Sunday, including a 103-mph wind gust in the city of Ponce.

Hurricane Fiona was slightly stronger for its second landfall in the Dominican Republic, with maximum sustained winds estimated at about 90 mph – still a Category 1 hurricane. The Punta Cana International Airport clocked a 79-mph wind gust near the time of landfall in the pre-dawn hours of Monday.

Hurricane Fiona made its first landfall in Puerto Rico on Sunday, Sept. 18, followed by a second landfall in the Dominican Republic on Monday, Sept. 19. (FOX Weather)

The entire archipelago of Puerto Rico was plunged into a blackout Sunday afternoon as Hurricane Fiona's high winds caused severe damage to the U.S. territory's power grid, which was destroyed by Hurricane Maria nearly five years ago in October 2017. Nearly 1.5 million customers were without power on Sunday afternoon.

According to PowerOutage.US , LUMA Energy – the power company responsible for Puerto Rico – has re-energized some circuits. However, there is limited information available, and no numbers were provided on how many customers had been restored as of Monday morning.

Here are the highest wind reports from Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico. (FOX Weather)

In addition to the blackout, torrential rain from Hurricane Fiona has caused " catastrophic flooding " across Puerto Rico, the National Hurricane Center said. The National Weather Service office in San Juan had issued a Flash Flood Emergency for parts of Puerto Rico on Sunday night as the catastrophic flood event was producing 2 to 4 inches of rain per hour.

More than 2 feet of rain has already fallen in portions of Puerto Rico, including Ponce and Lago Cerrillos, over the past two days.

Here are the highest rainfall reports from Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico. (FOX Weather)

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico on Sunday ahead of Hurricane Fiona’s arrival. That declaration authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to mobilize equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the storm.

Some residents of Puerto Rico did not take the storm for granted and used the hours before Fiona's arrival to stock up on gasoline and other supplies.

Hurricane Fiona turned deadly Friday evening after a man was swept away by floodwaters on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe after heavy rainfall.

Several islands in the eastern Caribbean also reported roof damage, power outages and flooding.

As of early Monday morning, Hurricane Fiona had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph with higher gusts. Fiona was slowly moving off to the northwest at 8 mph. The center of the hurricane was about 15 miles west-southwest of Punta Cana in the eastern Dominican Republic.

Fiona's wind and rain impacts will continue to spread across the Dominican Republic through Monday night while the hurricane's outer rainbands also persist over Puerto Rico into Monday afternoon.

Tracking Hurricane Fiona.(FOX Weather)

Where are watches and warnings in effect?

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Caucedo to Cabo Frances Viejo, as well as for the Turks and Caicos. A Hurricane Warning means sustained winds of at least 74 mph are expected.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the northern coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Frances Viejo westward to Puerto Plata. A Hurricane Watch means sustained winds of at least 74 mph are possible – in this case, within the next 12 to 24 hours.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico, portions of the northern coast of the Dominican Republic, as well as the southeastern Bahamas. A Tropical Storm Warning means sustained winds between 39 and 73 mph are expected within the next 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the southern coast of the Dominican Republic from west of Cabo Caucedo to Barahona. A Tropical Storm Watch means sustained winds between 39 and 73 mph are possible within the next 48 hours.

Watches and warnings are in effect along the path of Hurricane Fiona. (FOX Weather)

What is the forecast for Hurricane Fiona?

Hurricane Fiona is moving to the northwest. It could possibly make landfall briefly on the Dominican Republic. From there, Hurricane Fiona is expected to make a turn to the north-northwest on Tuesday.

On its current track, the center of Hurricane Fiona will continue to pass near or over southwestern and western Puerto Rico Sunday afternoon and evening. Hurricane Fiona will then move near the northern coast of the Dominican Republic Sunday night and Monday, and near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday.

Additional strengthening is expected Monday and Tuesday while Fiona moves near the Dominican Republic and over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean.

The projected path and intensity of Fiona. (FOX Weather)

What are the impacts of Hurricane Fiona?

Fiona's wind and rain are likely to reach the Dominican Republic on Sunday and the Turks and Caicos by Monday night or Tuesday.

Flood Watches have been issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands from Friday evening through Monday afternoon.

Possible rain totals in Puerto Rico. (FOX Weather)

Hurricane Fiona is expected to dump 3 to 6 inches of rain across the northeastern Caribbean islands and the British and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Puerto Rico is expected to receive several inches to feet of rain through Tuesday, raising concerns about flooding and mudslides.

"These rainfall amounts will produce catastrophic, life-threatening flash floods and urban flooding," tweeted the NHC.

Much of Puerto Rico can expect 12-18 inches of rain and local areas could see up to 30 inches, according to the NWS. Storm totals so far have been impressive.

In the eastern Dominican Republic, between 6 and 10 inches of rain is forecast, with isolated maximum totals as high as 16 inches in the higher terrain.

The Turks and Caicos are forecast to pick up 4 to 8 inches of rain early next week.

Rainfall forecast from Fiona through Tuesday. (FOX Weather)

The FOX Forecast Center noted that recent rainfall has saturated the soils in Puerto Rico, so the heavy rain from Fiona could lead to flooding in urban areas and small streams and trigger mudslides in the archipelago's mountainous terrain.

Other island nations from the northeastern Caribbean through the Turks and Caicos will also have a threat of flash and urban flooding, along with the potential for mudslides in areas of higher terrain. The highest risk of mudslides is in southern and eastern Puerto Rico and the eastern Dominican Republic.

Will Hurricane Fiona threaten Florida or the U.S. East Coast?

It remains uncertain exactly where Hurricane Fiona will track after passing the Dominican Republic. The FOX Forecast Center says the chances of any U.S. impacts are currently low, though they cannot be ruled out entirely. However, any threat to Florida or the U.S. East Coast would be at least a week away.

A dip in the jet stream is forecast to move over Florida and the Bahamas early next week, which should provide an opening for Fiona to turn northward.

If Fiona tracks south of Puerto Rico and avoids the mountains of the Dominican Republic, it is more likely to remain a stronger storm and make this northward turn, which would increase the odds of Fiona moving out into the open waters of the Atlantic and staying away from the U.S.

However, if Fiona tracks closer to those islands and is weakened after interacting with the mountains of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, the hurricane will have a better chance of staying west and moving closer to Florida or the U.S. East Coast.

"When storms pass over those mountainous islands, the results are unpredictable , which makes it impossible to know what state Fiona will be in if it takes that track," FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross said.

The various possibilities of Fiona's track overlaid on the five-day forecast cone of uncertainty are shown on the map below, and you can see there's quite a spread among the computer forecast models.

Spaghetti models for Fiona. (FOX Weather)

"When and if the storm reaches the Atlantic, and if it still has a circulation, the computer forecast models indicate a weather pattern conducive for redevelopment over the Atlantic waters," Norcross said. "So everybody in the Bahamas and on the U.S. East Coast, including in Florida, should stay informed."

Be sure to check back with FOX Weather for updates over the next several days as the details become clearer.

Another area to watch in Atlantic

In the central Atlantic Ocean, the northern end of a tropical disturbance is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, some slow development of this disturbance is possible early next week as it moves northwestward to northward over the central subtropical Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center currently gives the tropical disturbance a low chance of development in the next five days.

An area in the central Atlantic Ocean is being monitored for possible tropical development. (FOX Weather)

2022 Atlantic hurricane season off to a slow start

Early to mid-September is the time of the season when sea-surface temperatures are the warmest, upper-level winds relax and drier air is typically not widespread.

Unlike recent active years, dry air has been more dominant than usual across the eastern parts of the Atlantic Basin, which has stunted the organization and development of tropical cyclones.

August ended without seeing a single tropical cyclone in the Atlantic Basin for only the second time in the satellite era.

During an average year , nine named storms and four hurricanes have typically already formed by now, but so far in 2022, the tally stands at just six named storms and two hurricanes.

While the Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, Sept. 10 is the date when the most hurricanes and tropical storms have occurred in the historical records. (FOX Weather)

