Hunter Biden won't testify in gun case; defense rests

Hunter Biden’s lawyers rested their case Monday in the federal criminal trial of President Joe Biden's son, who's accused of lying about his drug use when he bought a gun in 2018.

The defense rested without calling Hunter Biden to the witness stand. According to the Associated Press, defendants are not required to testify and are often advised by lawyers not to do so because it opens them up to questioning by prosecutors on cross-examination.

Prosecutors argued the evidence is clear that Hunter Biden was struggling with addiction when he checked "no" on the form at the gun shop that asked whether he was "an unlawful user of, or addicted to" drugs, the Associated Press reported.

Defense lawyers argued that prosecutors failed to prove Hunter Biden was using drugs in the 11 days that he possessed the gun.

Hunter Biden has said he has been sober since 2019, but his attorneys have said he did not consider himself an "addict" when he filled out the form.

He is charged with three felonies stemming from the October 2018 purchase of a gun he had for about 11 days. Prosecutors say he lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty and has accused the Justice Department of bending to political pressure from former President Donald Trump and other Republicans to bring the gun case and separate tax charges after a deal with prosecutors fell apart last year.

The case has put a spotlight on a rough time in Hunter Biden's life after the death of his brother, Beau, in 2015.

Jurors have heard emotional testimony from Hunter Biden's former romantic partners and read personal text messages. They viewed pictures of him holding a crack pipe and partly clothed, and video from his phone of crack cocaine weighed on a scale.

His ex-wife and two former girlfriends testified for prosecutors about his routine crack use and their failed attempts to help him get sober. One woman, who met Hunter Biden in 2017 at a strip club where she worked, described him smoking crack every 20 minutes or so while she stayed with him at a hotel.

