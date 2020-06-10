Hundreds attend student-led Black Lives Matter rally in Prosper

article

Hundreds of students from several different schools gathered in Collin County Wednesday afternoon for a rally.

Students from Prosper High School organized and led the protest in Prosper. Escorted by officers, the students, their parents and teachers marched.

In the town of Prosper, just north of Frisco, young voices are being amplified. A couple hundred teenagers from several Collin and Denton County school districts gathered at Prosper High School Wednesday to take part in a student-led Black Lives Matter rally.

“I feel like I have a responsibility and a duty to do something about it,” said protester Emma Andersen. “And that’s why I’m here today standing up and trying to make a change.”

“This is all going on right now. What can we do? What is going to change our community? Not only right now, but for the future? We all have siblings and they matter to us,” said organizer Mya Peterson.

Parents, teachers and administrators were there in support and were proud of this generation’s desire to take action against racial inequality.

“It is undeniable what happened, and it’s great to see the reactions of people all over the world, all colors and all backgrounds working towards a common goal of equal justice for all,” said parent Alisha Brown.

Many in the crowd, including a Prosper ISD police officer, took a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. It’s the amount of time fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin spent with his knee on George Floyd’s neck. Then, the group marched.

The teens say this is the start is something big.P

“My generation, we’re the future,” said protester Victoria Evans. “So I think we have a responsibility as a generation to make it better for everybody else and make it better for ourselves.”

Once the students got back to Prosper High School, some used the bull horn to share their feelings with the crowd. Organizers hope to keep the momentum going.