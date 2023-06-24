Human remains found on Mt. Baldy days after Julian Sands' search resumed

Human remains have been found on Mt. Baldy Saturday.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, civilian hikers discovered the human remains around 10 a.m. Saturday.

While officials have not identified who the dead person is, this news comes just days after a search process resumed for missing actor Julian Sands, who was last seen in January 2023 during his hike near the area.

Prior to the news of Sands' disappearance, 75-year-old Jin Chung was rescued after a brief disappearance from a hike. The missing cases both came after a woman was killed when she slipped down a roughly 500-foot icy hillside.

Sands, an avid hiker and mountaineer, was reported missing January 13 after setting out on the peak that rises more than 10,000 feet east of Los Angeles. The region was pounded by severe storms during winter.

On Friday, his family released its first statement since Sands’ disappearance.

"We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer," the statement said.

Sands, a 65-year-old British-born actor best known for his role in the 1985 film "A Room With a View," is married to journalist Evgenia Citkowitz and has three adult children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.