Human remains found in Lewisville field

Searchers will return to Lewisville to look for more human remains.

A geologist found a human skull and bones Tuesday while working in a field near Business Highway 121 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said the remains are those of an adult but it’s not clear how or when the person died.

There are no active missing person cases in Lewisville.

Police will check with surrounding agencies to try to identify the remains.