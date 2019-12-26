Hulen Mall evacuated after disturbance involving large group of juveniles

article

Hulen Mall in Fort Worth was evacuated Thursday evening, but police say there was no indication of an “active threat” to the public.

The Fort Worth Police Department reports officers were called to the mall for reports of a person with a gun. People were reportedly running inside and yelling, “Gun.”

Police began a safety sweep of the entire mall, but as of 8:30 p.m., police have found no evidence of shots fired or an active threat.

According to police, the mall was put on a brief lockdown after a disturbance involving a large group of juveniles in the food court.

Employees inside the nearby Dillard’s store saw what was happening and tried to close the store.

That's when police say a few kids purposely knocked over a display, making a loud noise, which was then confused for gun shots.

No injuries were been reported, and the mall will reopen as normal on Friday.