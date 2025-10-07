Hughes House, a complex honoring late Coach Robert Hughes, opens in Fort Worth's Stop Six neighborhood

The Brief Fort Worth's historic Stop Six neighborhood is celebrating the opening of two major revitalization projects. One is Hughes House, a new 162-unit housing complex named after legendary local basketball coach Robert Hughes. The second is a CVS Health Workforce Innovation and Talent Center, which will provide job training and community resources.



The Stop Six neighborhood, a once-neglected and underserved neighborhood in Fort Worth, is celebrating two big development projects.

One of them is named for a legendary basketball coach with ties to the area.

Hughes House

What we know:

Hughes House is now the crown jewel of the Stop Six neighborhood transformation.

It’s a 162-unit, modern housing complex that honors Hall of Fame Coach Robert Hughes, who died in 2024.

Hughes was the nation’s winningest high school boys’ basketball coach. He was known as much for impacting his players’ lives as their game.

Before the pandemic, the neighborhood’s old Cavile Place housing projects were torn down to make way for future growth and revitalization.

Hughes House and other efforts to revamp the historic neighborhood secured federal money, starting with a pivotal $35 million grant.

What they're saying:

Hughes’ daughter, Dr. Robin Hughes, believes her dad would be proud.

"His legacy still lives through the many young people whose lives he touched in the most critical ways from the 1950s to the 2000s," she said.

"I cannot personally think of another more beautiful place than Hughes House here to think about commemorating the life and legacy of a man bigger than all of us in this place, that left so many dashes in each of our lives, but importantly was worth enough to be named here at Hughes House," added Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker.

Erika Marshall lived at the old housing project and now lives at Hughes House. She said the transformation is like night and day.

"This is, everything is new. I love it. It’s so different than it was before," she said.

CVS Health WITC

Just minutes after the Hughes House dedication on Tuesday morning, there was another milestone a few blocks away.

The CVS Health Workforce Innovation and Talent Center (WITC) and Community Resource Center hosted its grand opening ceremony.

CVS Health plans to use the space to promote access to health care and job training, as well as community resources.