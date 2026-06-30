LIVE: Huge crowds on hand for Mexico vs. Ecuador watch parties in North Texas

The Brief Mexico fans are expected to fill FIFA Fan Festival Dallas and watch parties across North Texas for tonight's World Cup match against Ecuador. FIFA Fan Festival Dallas has been a hot ticket for Mexico matches, with previous Mexico watch parties selling the free event out. The winner of tonight's match will play the winner of tomorrow's England vs. Congo DR match on Sunday, July 5.



Tonight's Mexico vs. Ecuador match is drawing another large crowd to FIFA Fan Festival Dallas and World Cup watch parties across North Texas.

What we know:

Hours before the Mexico vs. Ecuador knockout stage match began, fans piled into FIFA Fan Festival Dallas in Fair Park. The event is once again sold out, the third time the festival has sold out for a Mexico match.

Fans who spoke to FOX 4 said they're confident in Mexico's chances tonight. Mexico hasn't won a knockout stage match in the World Cup since 1986.

"Seeing our team and how good we are, we got so much good talent now," Jocelyn, a Mexico fan, told FOX 4's Amelia Jones. "I don't want to see it go to waste."

One Mexico fan drove down from Oklahoma to attend the watch party at Fair Park.

Not to be deterred, there were a few Ecuador fans seen prior to the match at Fan Fest.

Is Ecuador fan Jesus-David Cerdo intimidated by being surrounded by Mexico fans? "No, not at all," he told Jones. "it just motivates me to be louder than them."

Should Ecuador pull off the upset win, it would be the country's first-ever win in the World Cup's knockout stage.

The backstory:

The crowds at FIFA Fan Festival Dallas for Mexico matches so far have been nothing short of enormous.

Both their June 18 match vs. South Korea and June 24 match vs. Czechia sold out, with massive crowds on hand to see Mexico emerge victorious.

The number of people at the June 18 match prompted Dallas Police to ask non-attendees to avoid the area to make traffic flow smoother.

What's next:

The winner of tonight's Mexico vs. Ecuador match will play the winner of tomorrow's England vs. Congo DR match on Sunday, July 5.