HPD: Nearly 20 people found in apparent human smuggling at southwest Houston apartment

Authorities are investigating what appears to be a human smuggling incident at a southwest Houston apartment Wednesday, where at least 20 people were found.

Details are limited as the scene is still active, however, HPD says they were called out to the 6400 block of South Gessner, for what's believed to be a human smuggling investigation.

During a press conference with HPD Asst Chief Michael Skillern, there were a total of 19 people were found, but initially, officers received a call for about 30 to 40 people inside a small one-bedroom apartment. Responding officers inside the apartment, say there was no formal living furniture, but the people inside did not appear to be suffering from malnutrition.

Officials did not give an age range but said it was a mixed group of men and women, with at least one "unaccompanied minor."

Asst. Chief Skillern also said the apartment was rented for about two weeks but the tenant was not there. Currently, no arrests have been made but an investigation remains underway, which will be handled by Homeland Security.

FOX 26 Houston will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

