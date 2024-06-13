How to watch UEFA Euro 2024
UEFA Euro 2024 is set to be an exciting tournament featuring Europe’s top national teams competing across Germany. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to catch all the action, from key dates and match schedules to broadcasting details.
Key Dates and Tournament Structure
- Group Stage: June 14 to June 26
- Round of 16: June 29 to July 2
- Quarterfinals: July 5 and 6
- Semifinals: July 9 and 10
- Final: July 14
How to Watch the Matches
Group Stage Matches:
- Friday, June 14: Germany vs. Scotland in Munich, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Saturday, June 15: Hungary vs. Switzerland in Cologne, 9 a.m. ET (Fubo); Spain vs. Croatia in Berlin, 12 p.m. ET (FOX); Italy vs. Albania in Dortmund, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Sunday, June 16: Poland vs. Netherlands in Hamburg, 9 a.m. ET (FS1); Slovenia vs. Denmark in Stuttgart, 12 p.m. ET (FS1); Serbia vs. England in Gelsenkirchen, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Monday, June 17: Romania vs. Ukraine in Munich, 9 a.m. ET (Fubo); Belgium vs. Slovakia in Frankfurt, 12 p.m. ET (FS1); Austria vs. France in Düsseldorf, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Tuesday, June 18: Turkey vs. Georgia in Dortmund, 12 p.m. ET (Fubo); Portugal vs. Czech Republic in Leipzig, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Wednesday, June 19: Croatia vs. Albania in Hamburg, 9 a.m. ET (FS1); Germany vs. Hungary in Stuttgart, 12 p.m. ET (FS1); Scotland vs. Switzerland in Cologne, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Thursday, June 20: Slovenia vs. Serbia in Munich, 9 a.m. ET (FS1); Denmark vs. England in Frankfurt, 12 p.m. ET (FS1); Spain vs. Italy in Gelsenkirchen, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)
Knockout Stage Matches:
- Round of 16: Matches from June 29 to July 2 will be aired on FOX and FS1.
- Quarterfinals: Matches on July 5 and 6 will be broadcast on FOX and FS1.
- Semifinals: July 9 in Munich and July 10 in Dortmund, both at 3 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Final: July 14 in Berlin, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)
For the latest updates, schedules, and live scores, visit the official UEFA website and FOX Sports Euro 2024 page.