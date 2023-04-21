How to tell a real FOX 4 employee from a fake as Twitter unveils verification changes
Twitter has followed through on their plans to remove "legacy" blue checkmarks for thousands of Twitter users this month, opting for a paid-only model instead.
The change, which took effect April 20, put an end to Twitter's previous verification system to prevent impersonations of high-profile accounts.
Along with the verification came a blue checkmark, which often signaled an account was "authentic, notable and active."
Thousands of journalists, celebrities, news outlets, politicians and big brands have achieved blue checkmark status since 2009.
The previous process required a form, work submission and identification. However, now any user willing to pay $8 a month can "get verified" without any authentication.
Therefore, in an effort to keep our viewers as informed as possible, FOX 4 is sharing the authentic Twitter accounts of its reporters, anchors and contributors:
FOX 4 Station Accounts
- FOX 4 News @FOX4
- FOX 4 Sports @KDFWsports
FOX 4 News Anchors/Hosts
- Steve Eagar @steveeagar
- Heather Hays @heatherhaysfox4
- Clarice Tinsley @ClariceFox4
- Lauren Przybyl @fox4lauren
- Brandon Todd @BrandonToddFOX4
- Hanna Battah @HannaBattahFOX4
- Shannon Murray @ShannonMFox4
- Dan Godwin @DanGodwinFOX4
- Blake Hanson @BlakeFox4News
- Tisia Muzinga @TisiaMuzinga
FOX 4 Reporters
- Dionne Anglin @DAnglinFox4
- Alex Boyer @AlexBoyerFox4
- Lori Brown @LoriBrownFox4
- Steven Dial @StevenDialFox4
- Steve Noviello @SteveNoviello
- Shaun Rabb @shaunrabbfox4
- David Sentendrey @DavidSFOX4
- Chip Waggoner @cwaggonerfox4
- Peyton Yager @peytonyager
FOX 4 Weather
- Dan Henry @Fox4Weather
- Evan Andrews @EvanAndrewsFox4
- Ali Turiano @AliTurianoFox4
- Kylie Capps @wxkyliecapps
- Dylan Federico @DylanFedericoWX
FOX 4 Sports
- Mike Doocy @MikeDoocyFox4
- Sam Gannon @SamGannon87
- Jeff Kolb @JeffKolbFOX4