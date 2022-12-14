Here’s how you can find a PS5 for Christmas

article

Two years after its release in November 2020, the Playstation 5 is still one of the most in-demand and hard-to-find game consoles on the market.

Sony cited a global chip shortage as a reason why PS5s were in limited supply. The chip shortage occurred at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 as consumers bought more electronic devices and computers, CNBC reported last year.

The PS5s come in two versions — the PS5 standard model that has a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray drive ($500) and a PlayStation 5 "digital edition" without a disc drive for $400. PS5 consoles come with one controller, but gamers can buy additional controllers and games online and in stores.

Several retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Gamestop are ramping up their PS5 inventory for the holiday blitz for consumers to get one under their Christmas tree.

And if you want to check the availability of PS5s, third-party websites like HotStock.io, a product tracking website, are good places to check out for notifications posting when PS5s will be back in stock.

PlayStation website

For shoppers looking to land a PS5 just in time for Christmas, PlayStation's direct website has consoles available.

Sony has three versions of the console for sale: the PlayStation®5 Console – God of War™ Ragnarok Bundle for $559.99, the PlayStation®5 Console for $499.99, and the PlayStation®5 Digital Edition Console for $399.99.

A video game controller, Sony DualSense for the Playstation 5 game console is displayed during Paris Games Week 2022 at Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles on November 03, 2022 in Paris, France. (Chesnot/Getty Images)

The consoles are available for a limited time, and shoppers can get free express shipping on bundles, according to Playstation’s website.

Consumers can have the PS5 delivered to their home at no extra cost if they order one by Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. PT to get it by Christmas Eve (Dec. 24). Visit the Playstation website for more info.

Gamestop

PS5 consoles are available at Gamestop online and in stores. But your best bet is to visit a store near you since Gamestop offers in-store pick-up.

Gamestop has the following PS5 consoles available now: PlayStation 5 console is available for $459.99, the PlayStation 5 Console – God of War™ Ragnarok Bundle for $559.99, the PlayStation®5 Digital Edition is $359.99, and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Console with God of War is $59.99.

But the stores are currently sold out of the PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden Bundle ($549.99) and the PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden Bundle Digital ($449.99).

A Gamestop manager tells FOX Television Stations that stores will start getting shipments of PS5 consoles this week, explaining that locations that get more customer traffic will receive more consoles (20 or more). But stores with fewer shoppers are likely to receive 10 to 15. The manager explains that these consoles will be the last batch sold at Gamestop for the holiday season until more inventory arrives in stores by January 2023.

Japanese video gaming system brand created and owned by Sony Computer Entertainment, PlayStation 5, is seen at its official store in Hong Kong. (Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Target

Target has a few PlayStation 5 consoles available for pickup and same-day delivery to get them under the tree in time for Christmas.

The PlayStation 5 Console Horizon Forbidden West Bundle is $549.99, the PlayStation 5 console is $499.99, and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is $399.99.

Target also has wireless controllers and headphones if you want to play online, and an array of games like NFL Madden 23, Spider Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, and The Last Stand: Aftermath.

Target provided a statement to FOX Television Stations regarding what the retail giant is doing to meet the demands of consumers seeking the Playstation 5 consoles.

"We are working closely with our vendor partners to ensure we have the newest gaming consoles in stock as guest demand continues to be high. Guests can check target.com for the latest on availability."

Amazon

Consumers looking to land a PS5 can find one on Amazon. The PlayStation 5 Console-God of War Bundle is $559.99, the PlayStation 5 Console is $499.99, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition-Horizon Forbidden West Bundle is $449.99, and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is $399.99.

All of the consoles are available through "invitation only" via Amazon. The company tells FOX Television Stations that they’re rolling out an invite-based ordering experience for "high demand, low supply products." The retailer says shoppers can request an invitation to buy items like PlayStation 5s from their product detail page.

The program is starting in the U.S. with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X game consoles sold by Amazon. The retailer says there’s no cost to consumers, and an Amazon membership isn’t required.

Amazon says they set the program up to prevent inventory shortages and price gouging caused by robot traffic for high-demand, low-supply products. The goal is to ensure genuine customers can purchase these products.

If shoppers get an invitation to purchase the item, Amazon says they will receive an email with instructions on how to purchase it. The company says they will grant more invitations to buy as they get more products like PS5s in stock.

"We work hard every day to provide customers with low prices, vast selection, and fast delivery. This includes developing a shopping experience where customers can purchase the items they’re interested in without having to worry about bad actors buying and reselling them at a much higher price." Llew Mason, vice president for Amazon Shopping said in a statement.

Walmart

Walmart has a Gamer Drop section on its website where shoppers can find the costs and availability of PS5s. Some of the PS5 consoles range in price on Walmart’s website from $459-$819.

Currently, Walmart has the PlayStation 5 Console God of War Ragnarok Bundle for $559.00, and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition-God of War Ragnarok Bundle for $459.

Walmart tells FOX Television Stations they're ensuring stores have enough inventory, including PS5s available this holiday season.

"Our work on inventory is focused across our entire assortment, including consoles, as we’ve worked to meet customer demand throughout the season. Walmart expanded its assortment of holiday gifts this season with more items, more brands and more Walmart exclusives. We invested in key gifting categories to increase inventory for highly sought-after electronics like consoles. We have restocked consoles several times throughout the season so more customers can get their hands on one of the holiday’s hottest gifts."

Best Buy

PlayStation 5 consoles are available online at Best Buy but not in stores.

Right now, Best Buy has sold out of the PlayStation 5 ($499.99), the PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99), and the PlayStation 5 Console-Horizon Forbidden West Bundle ($549.99).

But no need to worry because the retailer has the PS5 controller package (starting at $569.98) and PS5 Digital Edition dual sense controller package (starting at $469.98) available now.

Best Buy also carries an assortment of accessories to enhance your gaming experience, including headphones, an HD camera, dual sense wireless controllers, and a 3D headset.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.





