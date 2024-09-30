Expand / Collapse search

How to help: Hurricane Helene relief

Published  September 30, 2024 8:26am CDT
Hurricanes
With 84 people dead and hundreds still missing in the aftermath of Helene, agencies from across the country are helping with the recovery effort, including some from North Texas.

DALLAS - North Texans have come together to help with Hurricane Helene's recovery efforts. 

Here are ways you can help those impacted by Helene:

‘Texans on a Mission’

A North Texas non-profit organization is sending a group to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene.

This non-profit organization has provided the ‘calm after the storm’ relief for disaster victims in North Texas and beyond.

To learn more or contribute, visit www.texansonmission.org/disaster-relief.

American Red Cross

To provide relief, FOX activated its FOX Forward Red Cross donation page, where people can contribute funds directly to the Red Cross to support relief efforts. These donations will go toward providing shelter, meals, emotional support, and essential resources for recovery.

In addition to activating the donation site, FOX Corporation has made a significant contribution to the Red Cross’ Hurricane Helene fund. 

FOX encourages anyone willing to assist in recovery efforts to donate through their dedicated Red Cross donation page. Donations can be made via:

All donations go directly to the Red Cross to ensure that those impacted by the storm receive immediate support, including temporary shelter and meals.