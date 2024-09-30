How to help: Hurricane Helene relief

North Texans have come together to help with Hurricane Helene's recovery efforts.

Here are ways you can help those impacted by Helene:

‘Texans on a Mission’

This non-profit organization has provided the ‘calm after the storm’ relief for disaster victims in North Texas and beyond.

To learn more or contribute, visit www.texansonmission.org/disaster-relief.

American Red Cross

To provide relief, FOX activated its FOX Forward Red Cross donation page, where people can contribute funds directly to the Red Cross to support relief efforts. These donations will go toward providing shelter, meals, emotional support, and essential resources for recovery.

In addition to activating the donation site, FOX Corporation has made a significant contribution to the Red Cross’ Hurricane Helene fund.

FOX encourages anyone willing to assist in recovery efforts to donate through their dedicated Red Cross donation page. Donations can be made via:

Visiting redcross.org/foxforward

Scanning the QR code displayed on FOX broadcasts.

All donations go directly to the Red Cross to ensure that those impacted by the storm receive immediate support, including temporary shelter and meals.