Houston storm death: Mother killed by falling tree amid severe weather

By FOX 26 Digital
Published  May 17, 2024 8:13am CDT
Texas
Mother of 4 killed in Houston storms; tree falls on her car

HOUSTON - A Houston mother of four was killed when a tree fell on top of her SUV amid severe weather on Thursday evening, officials say.

The tragic incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Avenue O near W. Hedrick. 

A Houston mother was killed when a tree fell on her car during a storm.

According to police, as the storm was blowing in, 31-year-old Christin Martinez told her husband that she wanted to move the car because she was worried about an old tree falling on top of it.

Tragically, police say the large tree did fall on top of the vehicle while she was inside. She died from her injuries.

Heavy-duty wreckers were brought in to remove the tree from the car.

Police say the woman had four children, ages 1, 8,10 and 13.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire confirmed that four people died during the destructive storms on Thursday.