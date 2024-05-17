Expand / Collapse search

Houston storm death: Crane falls on cement truck; man killed

By FOX 26 Digital
Published  May 17, 2024 8:37am CDT
Texas
Crane falls on truck during severe Houston storms killing one person

One of four people killed during severe Houston storms on Thursday died when a crane fell on his truck due to strong winds.

HOUSTON - A man was killed when a large crane fell on a cement truck during a severe storm in Houston on Thursday, officials say.

The tragic incident unfolded around 6:40 p.m. on Wingate near 75th Street.

According to police, there were a few cement trucks parked in the area – one with a passenger and driver inside and the other with a driver.

Police say two large cranes fell over from the wind, and one of them fell onto the trucks.

One man, in his early 70s, was killed.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire confirmed that four people died during the destructive storms on Thursday.