Dallas workers hurt when car crashes into construction hole

Downtown Dallas
DALLAS - Three construction workers were injured when a car crashed through a traffic barrier and landed in an underground work area.

It happened Tuesday morning on Houston Street near the Perot Museum in Downtown Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said a distracted driver drove into the construction site and into the hole the men were working in.

One of the three injured workers was pinned by the car in the hole.

All three workers were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

