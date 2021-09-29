Houston man's body found in Wyoming where Gabby Petito's remains were uncovered

Authorities say they found a man's body Tuesday in Wyoming, where Gabby Petito's remains were also uncovered.

Robert ‘Bob’ Lowrey, 46, of Houston, was reportedly not heard from since Aug. 20 but was found nearly a month later at the base of Teton Pass. It's unclear at this time, however, how he passed away.

MORE: Gabby Petito case sheds light on how to help Houston's missing

Based on a press statement from Teton County Search and Rescue, the widespread coverage of Gabby Petito may have assisted in shedding light on Lowrey's case.

"The widespread news coverage of the Gabby Petito search helped bring light to Lowery’s case and resulted in at least two members of the public calling local authorities this past weekend with new information about his possible last seen point," officials said. "The new information put Lowery on the Black Canyon Trail, wearing a black baseball cap with a gold P, and carrying a black duffle bag with the Nike logo."

RELATED: Gabby Petito update: Everything known about disappearance, death, autopsy

As a result, rescuers split into seven teams and combed the area surrounding Black Canyon, a popular hiking and mounting biking trail, and a dog team found Lowrey's duffle bag around 1 p.m.

"Volunteers spent Tuesday afternoon recovering the body from the mountainside. Collectively, the search teams hiked more than 75 miles and covered 22,500 feet in elevation," the county added. "TCSAR offers its gratitude to all those who helped in the search and sends its most sincere condolences to the family of the deceased."

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUED COVERAGE ON MISSING PERSONS