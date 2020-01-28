Houston man in his 70s robbed and shot in front of his home

Houston police say a man in his 70s was robbed and shot in front of his house in Sunnyside early Tuesday morning.

Officers arrived at the home around 1:50 a.m. and found the man conscious with a gunshot wound to his hip. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

According to investigators, the man had just driven up to his house when another vehicle pulled up. Police say two men got out, demanded money and then shot the man.

Police say the men reportedly took $1,900 from the man.

