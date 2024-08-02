Friday is officially DFW's hottest day of 2024, but the record likely won't last long

Friday officially became the hottest day of the year so far.

Temperatures climbed to 102 degrees at DFW Airport on Friday afternoon, beating the previous high of 101 on July 16.

A heat advisory will be in place for most of North and Central Texas until 8 p.m.

So far there are have been 10 triple-digit days at DFW this year.

The heat record may not stick around for long.

Temperatures are expected to climb to 103 or higher on Wednesday and Thursday next week.

7-Day Forecast

Whenever you see this many 100-degree days on the 7-day forecast you know it's hot out there.

Highs are expected to reach 100 most of the next seven days.