Hood County murder suspect on-the-run, 3 others arrested

The Brief Law enforcement is searching for Angel Morales, 18, who is wanted for capital murder. On Feb. 12, there was a deadly shooting on Gerry Drive in Hood County. Three other young suspects have been arrested.



The Hood County Sheriff's Office is looking for a murder suspect after a deadly shooting earlier this week.

Hood County deadly shooting

What we know:

On Feb. 12, several law enforcement agencies were called to a shooting on Gerry Drive in the Montego Bay subdivision.

They found a man who had been shot. He was later pronounced dead at John Peter Smith hospital. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 20-year-old Billy Sheffield.

The Texas Rangers and Hood County Sheriff's Office identified four suspects in connection to the shooting.

Alex Cisnerso, 17, Gabriel Ocanas, 20 and a 16-year-old were arrested and charged with capital murder.

Angel Morales

A fourth suspect, 18-year-old Angel Morales, is not in custody.

Investigators say Morales was last known to live in Palmer, Texas and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Morales is asked to call law enforcement.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released by law enforcement.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Hood County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers.



