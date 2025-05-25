Honoring Heroes: Thousands March in Dallas for Memorial Day

The Brief Tens of thousands gathered in Dallas for the annual Carry the Load Memorial March, a nationwide campaign to honor fallen U.S. service members. The two-day event provides a space for participants to connect, share stories, and remember the true meaning of Memorial Day. The march culminates with a silent walk at midnight and a closing ceremony at 11:30 a.m. tomorrow.



The Dallas Memorial March is one of the largest events for Carry the Load. Tens of thousands of people participated in numerous events across the metroplex this weekend to celebrate Memorial Day.

The event gives people a chance to connect, share stories, and remember the true meaning of Memorial Day.

The event also honors fallen first responders and has activities throughout the night for people and families.

Carry the load organizers expect around 20,000 people to participate throughout the weekend. Paying tribute and homage to those who've served in the U.S. armed forces and given their lives for our freedoms. That includes a two-day event here in Dallas called Carry The Load.

It's a nationwide campaign to provide Americans with meaningful ways to honor and remember our fallen heroes.

What they're saying:

Terry Burgess and his wife Elisabeth are carrying in honor of their son, Bryan Burgess. Bryan was killed on deployment in Afghanistan, just two weeks before he was set to come home.

"And everybody here has a story, every person is carrying someone, somehow," said Terry. 44 "People carrying the names, they’re carrying the banners, you see them kissing the names and you make that connection. That lasts you a lifetime. That is beyond precious to us."

The Burgess' shared that this event will carry them forward through the rest of the year and there are so many people at the march with similar stories to share.

"It’s really easy to feel like you’re alone. But when you come out here, you realize you’re not carrying it alone, that there’s a lot of people who are going to help you carry that, and they’re going to continue to help you carry that," said Elisabeth.

Army Veteran Glen Dare

13-year army veteran Glen Dare is one of those people also carrying grief this Memorial Day. Dare first participated in March 2012 and continued to do it every year in full uniform.

"Once you do it the first time, you can start talking about those individuals, and you keep their spirit alive and that’s the most important part about this walk," said Dare. "People ask me all the time why I wear all this stuff, and it’s because it’s the uniform my friends died in."

The friends and fellow soldiers whose names are proudly displayed on Dare’s backpack.

"Here’s an opportunity to talk about these individuals, these heroes, that I get to tell their story and keep their spirit alive, because they gave everything to us. The least we can do is honor them in this way," said Dare. "Take a minute tomorrow, take just a little second, a second of your time, raise your beverage of choice and remember those folks who have fallen for us."

Dare has brought his family to the event since his kids were babies. FOX 4’s Amelia Jones spoke with Dare's now-14-year-old daughter, who shared that she's so proud of her dad and how he keeps the spirit of the fallen alive.

What's next:

There is a silent walk at midnight and the closing ceremony is at 11:30 a.m. tomorrow.