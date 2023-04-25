Honey spill leaves Denton firefighters in a sticky situation

article

Denton firefighters found themselves in a very sticky situation during an emergency call.

They were responding to a hazmat situation involving an 18-wheeler that had stalled on Interstate 35 and North Loop 288 on Monday.

Courtesy: City of Denton Fire Department

They were told oil was leaking. It turned out to be honey.

Crews were stuck cleaning up the trailer for hours.

They shared photos on social media taking the situation in stride.