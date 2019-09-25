Honduran deported after sex offense conviction in Dallas Co. caught by Border Patrol

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a Honduras man in Arizona who had previously been deported after being convicted in Dallas County.

Henrry Zelaya-Flores, 32, was caught near Sells, Arizona on Monday.

He was deported from the U.S. after being convicted of an indecency with a child charge in Dallas County in 2016.

Zelaya-Flores was given a two-year sentence and deported in June 2017.

He now faces federal prosecution for re-entry immigration violations.