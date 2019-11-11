Honda offering free gas for veterans and service members

article

North Texas Honda Dealers are saying thanks to veterans and active duty service members Monday by filling up their gas tanks.

From 7 to 8:30 a.m., veterans can get free gas at the Chevron south of Parkland Hospital in the Dallas Medical District.

Then from 9:15 and 11 a.m., veterans can fill up at the Stop and Go in far north Dallas on Spring Valley Road near Coit.

Veterans should look for the big blue tanker truck and present a valid ID.