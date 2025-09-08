Homicide detectives investigate Fort Worth shooting
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth Police were called to the 6500 block of Tomstock Dr., in the Ridgemar area of Fort Worth, for a report of a shooting around 8 a.m.
Fort Worth Homicide
What we know:
According to investigators, police found an adult male on a staircase with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
Medical personnel were not able to resuscitate him, and he died at the scene.
Investigators believe he and a witness were involved in a verbal and physical fight when an unknown person shot the victim and left the scene.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim and the witness have not been released.
The shooting is under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department.