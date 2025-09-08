Homicide detectives investigate Fort Worth shooting

article

The Brief A man was found dead with a gunshot wound on a staircase in Fort Worth Monday morning. Investigators say the victim was in a fight with a witness before an unknown person shot him. The names of the victim and the witness have not been released, and the shooting is currently under investigation.



Fort Worth Police were called to the 6500 block of Tomstock Dr., in the Ridgemar area of Fort Worth, for a report of a shooting around 8 a.m.

Fort Worth Homicide

What we know:

According to investigators, police found an adult male on a staircase with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Medical personnel were not able to resuscitate him, and he died at the scene.

Investigators believe he and a witness were involved in a verbal and physical fight when an unknown person shot the victim and left the scene.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim and the witness have not been released.

The shooting is under investigation.