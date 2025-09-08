Expand / Collapse search

Homicide detectives investigate Fort Worth shooting

Published  September 8, 2025 2:54pm CDT
Fort Worth
The Brief

    • A man was found dead with a gunshot wound on a staircase in Fort Worth Monday morning.
    • Investigators say the victim was in a fight with a witness before an unknown person shot him.
    • The names of the victim and the witness have not been released, and the shooting is currently under investigation.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth Police were called to the 6500 block of Tomstock Dr., in the Ridgemar area of Fort Worth, for a report of a shooting around 8 a.m.

Fort Worth Homicide

What we know:

According to investigators, police found an adult male on a staircase with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Medical personnel were not able to resuscitate him, and he died at the scene.

Investigators believe he and a witness were involved in a verbal and physical fight when an unknown person shot the victim and left the scene.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim and the witness have not been released.

The shooting is under investigation.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department.

