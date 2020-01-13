Hometown Hero: Leticia Desaloms

Once a week, Leticia Desaloms pops popcorn at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.

She was born in Argentina, is an American citizen and knows what it means to give back. She's volunteered 1,728 hours since 2011.

This mom of two grown children and the grandmother to six is one of 20 popcorn machine volunteers. The popcorn adds about $15,000 to Dallas hospital's budget. It gives much more to the patients, their families and the hospital staff.

Letty says it's important that she gives back to Texas Scottish Rite because it gives so much to every patient.