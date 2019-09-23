Hometown Hero: Becky Fann

For 40 years, Becky Fann has been in charge of Blue Christmas.

The retired Irving police officer saw the neediest of Irving families. In 1979, a woman came to her police station with 25 Christmas dinners and toys and wanted her to pass them out to those in need. Officer Fann took it from there and it's going strong.

Becky Fann united Irving PD officers and Irving firefighters in an annual giveback. Irving residents and really anyone are asked to consider donating a new unwrapped toy, non-perishable food or a monetary donation for needy families in Irving.

On the Sunday before Christmas, Irving firefighters and police officers take the donated items to the families for Blue Christmas.

Becky Fann says it is a powerful gift. She's had to turn over her active leadership role to the Blue Christmas board of directors.

This year in April, Becky was diagnosed with brain cancer and lung cancer. Becky is in the fight and she's fighting to win.

Last year, they helped 390 Irving families. This Christmas, they hope to help 400.

Starting now, you can go to any of the 12 Irving fire stations and leave a new unwrapped toy, non-perishable food or a monetary donation for The Irving Police Department and Irving Fire Department Blue Christmas.