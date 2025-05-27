Homeless camp fires spark business owners' outrage in Northwest Dallas

article

After three fires in less than a year near a Dallas homeless camp, Dallas business owners near the encampment call the homeless problem "out of control."

They say the city has ignored their complaints, and now it is becoming a safety hazard.

What we know:

Friday marked the third fire at the encampment in just nine months, and the size of this fire made them fear for their employees, and their building.

Office Manager of nearby business The Lawn Mowgul, Kristin Mompho, is thankful an employee was there to help save their landscaping business from a fire that was only separated by a chain-link fence.

Fortunately, Dallas firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames. A spokesman told FOX 4’s Lori Brown that they left the scene just after 6:00 p.m.

What they're saying:

Mompho is thankful that this didn't happen in the middle of July or August with much dryer conditions.

"Started grabbing garden hoses to put it out. We couldn't put it out. The fire was huge," said Mompho. "If we did not have someone here. Who knows how out of control it would have gotten?"

Tony Watson, owner of the Lawn Mowgul, is frustrated. He says even after repeated pleas for the city to do something, the problem remains. He says even after repeated pleas for the city to do something, the problem remains.

"This is the third fire in 9 months," said Watson. "They say we have the right to move all their stuff, but what are we going to do if they pull a knife or gun on us?"

Watson hopes that this time, the solution to these fires will be different.

"Let's clean up Dallas. Take care of our citizens. This is not taking care of our citizens."

Seeking a permanent solution

Watson says when the city cleared the encampment in the past, they came back in less than 24 hours.

"Within hours by that evening, they are dragging pallets, tarps, shower curtains, and they are building new tents and structures," said Watson.

He suggests a more permanent solution.

"My suggestion is the big crushed rocks out there, like riff raff, that they put along the bridges and highway because you can't build anything or sleep on that there are sharp edges."

Both Watson and Mompho say the city has not responded.

"Our taxes went up extremely high, and we get nothing back," said Mompho. "It is ridiculous that this is what we deal with as regular citizens trying to maintain a company."

Office of Homeless Solutions

On Tuesday afternoon, the office of homeless solutions told FOX 4 in an email:

"We understand the concerns of the business owner and are committed to ensuring their safety while exploring solutions to the challenges posed by the encampment. The city is dedicated to both clearing the area and providing resources to facilitate a smoother transition for the individuals currently in the encampment."