Holiday gifts for the home and entertaining

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The Brief FOX consumer reporter Steve Noviello selected top home and entertaining gifts from over 100 reviewed products for the 2026 holiday season. Recommendations range from practical guest-prep tools and cookware to smart lighting, conversation games, and comfort items. Get more from the FOX Holiday Gift Guide on FOX 4 News, FOX 4+, FOX Local, FOX4News.com and in your social media feed.



Whether you’re bringing a host gift or getting your own home ready, these are the products that will make everyone want to come "home" for the holidays.

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide

Calmily Perfectly Weighted Pillow

Calmily Perfectly Weighted Pillow

Think of it as a comforting hug you can take anywhere. Calmily was designed by a pediatric physical therapist to deliver targeted, weighted pressure without the bulk of a traditional blanket, making it perfect for winding down, relaxing on the couch or helping create a calmer holiday season. | Buy It

KitchenAid 2026 Design Series Luminaire Artisan Plus 5 Qt Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid 2026 Design Series Luminaire Artisan Plus 5 Qt Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

The KitchenAid Design Series Luminaire Stand Mixer is all dressed up for the holidays. The Blue Peppercorn finish, fluted glass bowl and integrated LED bowl light make it a countertop showpiece, while the 11 speeds and included stainless-steel attachments make it ready for everything from cookies to homemade bread. | Buy It

Field Company Cast Iron Skillet, Mitt and Care Kit

Field Company Cast Iron Skillet, Mitt and Care Kit

A great gift for the cook who appreciates things that get better with age. This beautifully made, pre-seasoned cast iron skillet arrives with the tools needed to cook, clean and care for it—so it’s ready to become a family heirloom from day one. We paired it with a set of leather oven mitts for the ultimate in safety and style. | Buy It

Roger & Gallet Reed Diffusers

Roger & Gallet Reed Diffusers

A simple way to make the whole house feel more welcoming. Roger & Gallet’s fragrances add a beautiful, lasting scent to an entryway, guest room or bathroom without requiring a flame, making these an easy and elegant host gift or the perfect addition to get your own home ready for company. | Buy It

House of Revelry Big Baller Board and Bowl

House of Revelry Big Baller Board and Bowl

This is the kind of serving piece that starts a conversation before the food even arrives. Made from oak and topped with House of Revelry’s signature sculptural spheres, it can serve cheese and drinks, hold a vase, or simply sit out as a statement piece. | Buy It

Shark AquaReach Mop and Vacuum

Shark AquaReach Mop and Vacuum

Holiday guests have a way of finding every crumb, spill and mysterious mark in the house. Shark’s AquaReach tackles wet and dry messes with an extendable wand designed to clean beyond the floor—including baseboards, cabinet fronts, and windowsills. | Buy It

NOCO XGrid Nightstand Charger Set

NOCO XGrid Nightstand Charger Set

A guest-room nightstand upgrade that eliminates the cable clutter. The XGrid can charge a phone, Apple Watch and wireless earbuds in one tidy spot, with magnetic alignment and a soft indicator light that won’t disturb anyone trying to sleep. | Buy It

TableTopics Family Gathering

TableTopics Family Gathering

The perfect antidote to a holiday dinner where everyone is staring at their phones. With 135 open-ended questions designed to connect multiple generations, TableTopics gets families swapping stories, laughing together and occasionally learning something new about the relatives they’ve known forever. | Buy It

Ninja HydraSense Water Filtration System

Ninja HydraSense Water Filtration System

Clean, great-tasting water without the plumbing project. Ninja HydraSense sits on the countertop, filters up to 80-plus contaminants, dispenses water at the touch of a button and tracks filter use so you know exactly when it’s time for a replacement. | Buy It

Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 Pro

Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 Pro

Forget putting up holiday lights every year—these are designed to stay up all year long. The new dual-layer system creates two colors from a single light, with app control, AI-generated scenes, music sync and weather-resistant construction for holidays, parties or everyday curb appeal. | Buy It

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide